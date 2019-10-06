Men arrested in Petersburg triple shooting that left 2 dead

Posted 11:25 pm, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37PM, October 6, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two people have been arrested in a triple shooting that left two people dead in a Petersburg neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 80 block of Courthouse Road around 10:21 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. That man was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to investigators, a second gunshot victim arrived later at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While that second victim was being treated, a third victim arrived at the hospital with life-threatening wounds. He later died of his injuries.

Tariq Pope and Kevin Crenshaw (SOURCE: Petersburg Police)

Officials later identified the shooting victims as 17-year-old Londre Claiborne and 19-year-old Nijay Hairston.

Police arrested 21-year-old Tariq Pope and 21-year-old Kevin Crenshaw. Both men were charged as principals in the deaths of  Claiborne and Hairston.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

