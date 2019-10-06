Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark honored at National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark is among the 92 firefighters being honored at the 38th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Maryland.

The 38th annual event by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation brings family members together to honor their loved ones who died in the line of duty.

Lt. Clark was killed and three other firefighters injured Oct. 11, 2018, when the driver of a tractor-trailer drove into their firetruck as the firefighters assisted other drivers involved in an accident on I-295 near Pole Green Road during Tropical Storm Michael.

The injured firefighters said Lt. Clark saved their lives.

“We stopped at the first car, we all got out, and we were going to walk up to the second car,” firefighter Carter Lewis said. “I heard Brad yelling. At first I thought it was something for the people we were there for, so I started running, and it just hit us.”

After the crash, law enforcement and tow truck drivers, who are often assisting drivers on the side of the road, have worked to increase awareness about Virginia’s “Move Over” law.

Lt. Clark’s death prompted Virginia lawmakers to stiffened the penalty for drivers who do not move over for emergency vehicles with their lights activated while responding to a scene on a Virginia roadway. As a result, drivers will be charged with reckless driving the first time they violate the “Move Over” law.

Lt. Clark’s “Roll of Honor” memorial from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation: