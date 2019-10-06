Police ID man killed in Shockoe Bottom

‘Friends’ co-stars reunited for a rare selfie

How youuuu doin’? Thanks to this awesome selfie that Courteney Cox shared on Instagram, we’re doing great.

The “Friends” actor posed with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on Saturday night.

“A rare night and I love it,” Cox captioned the photo.

Could the selfie BE any sweeter?

Well yeah, if the other three besties — Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — were also in it.

But it’s a moo point. Cox regularly reunites with her former castmates. She posted a photo with Kudrow almost two weeks earlier.

The legendary ’90s sitcom, which lasted 10 seasons, celebrated its 25th anniversary on September 22.

A rare night and I love it.

