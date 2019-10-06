Firefighters cut grass for elderly man whose arm ‘got tangled’ in mower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue helped an elderly man this week, first by treating him for a traumatic injury he received while doing yard work, then by finishing up his lawn job, WTKR reported.

According to the department, Engine 4 and Medic 4 crews responded to the man’s home after his arm got caught in a mulching machine. Medics treated him at the scene, then took him to the emergency room.

Engine 4 personnel then finished up the man’s lawn for him.

The man received multiple stitches but is recovering well, according to the department. His family came by the department to thank them Saturday.

“We look out for our neighbors,” Station 4 replied.