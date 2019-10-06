1 person killed in Shockoe Bottom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood early Sunday morning.

"At approximately 2:37 a.m. Richmond Police responded to the 1700 block of East Broad Street for a shooting," Richmond Police Capt. Michael Snawder said. "Once on scene they found a [man] suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police had crime scene tape around the Exxon on East Broad Street and 17th Street during their investigation.

No additional information has been released about the victim, a potential suspect, nor motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.