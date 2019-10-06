These Breast Cancer Awareness Month events aim to inform, inspire and honor survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- These events happening this October aim to inform, inspire and honor survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

Our Laughter in the Rain

Sunday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dominion Club in Glen Allen

For the 6th year, it’s another night of fashion, fun and inspiration. The Our Laughter in the Rain event Oct. 13 is a complimentary event for those fighting cancer.

Dr. Taleshia Chandler, a breast cancer survivor who was recently featured in a Buddy Check 6 report, will be the guest speaker. She’ll be talking about the journey she’s still on.

Cheryl Tankersley and her husband created this event for the warriors going through treatments---and the ups and downs.

“We do everything with the intent of bringing joy to their lives. It's an opportunity to make connections with other warriors,” Tankersley said.

There will be food, music, prizes and a fashion show by Chico’s and Lily Pulitzer.

The event is 6pm to 8:30pm at the Dominion Club. 6000 Dominion Club Drive. RSVP at rsvpourlaughterintherain@gmail.com.

BRA Day discussion from VCU Massey Cancer Center

Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

BRA Day or Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day is Wednesday, Oct. 16. The day aims to raise awareness about plastic surgery options that attempt to restore a breast to its normal shape and appearance after a mastectomy.

VCU Massey Cancer Center will host a panel discussion at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden about the different techniques available to patients.

“While they're going through their treatment that they have little choice about to become survivors that there is an option that can restore them to wholeness,” Andrea Pozez, chair of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at VCU Massey Cancer Center said.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Register at vcuhealth.org/events or call 804-628-0041.

Pink Pies for the Cause

Friday, Oct. 18

Colonial Webb



For their 5th year, Colonial Webb will host the Pink Pies for the Cause event on Oct. 18.

The employees all participate in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raising funds and buying pink pies at $250 each to throw at the big-wigs. Last year, they raised more than $13,000 for the cause.

Reach Out for Life has received half of the funds raised for several years to help local women with access to free mammograms.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Sunday, Oct. 20 | Walk begins at 1:30 p.m. (Check in is at noon)

Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen



The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Innsbrook Pavilion.

The event raises awareness and funds to save lives. It also pumps money back into the community to fund transportation, lodging, treatment and research.

Volunteer and survivor Dee Kannon says the event is uplifting -- especially for the patient.

"You come out there and you might be a little bit down at times going through your treatments , but when you leave there your heart is full. You feel like you can climb that mountain now,” Kannon said.

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth will serve as the emcee.

Click here to sign up for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth will serve as the emcee.

“I’m putting together a Making Strides Team. The American Cancer Society event is Oct. 20th in Innsbrook. The first 60 people will walk with me and the rest of the team to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness,” Reba wrote. “Tell me you want to join and I’ll send you an invite on how to register for my CBS 6 team. Let’s do this!!”

Click here to join Reba’s Team.

On the 6th of the month, CBS 6 and VCU Massey Cancer Center remind women to contact their buddy to remind them to conduct a monthly breast self-exam. If it is time, you should also schedule an annual clinical breast exam and mammogram, which are key to early detection.