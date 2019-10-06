2 homes struck by gunfire in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two homes were struck by gunfire in Highland Springs Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Lee Avenue for a report of a shooting just before 8:55 p.m.

When police arrived, they discovered the damage.

However, officials said no one was injured.

Police said it is unclear if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing and the scene remained active as of 9:35 p.m.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.