Virginia man reaches finals in national toilet paper wedding dress competition

NEW YORK – A Chesapeake florist and designer reached the finals in Charm Weddings and Quilted Northern’s 15th annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest, WTKR reported.

Ronaldo “Roy” Cruz won the competition last year after being laid off from his job when Farm Fresh closed, and won the fan favorite voting prize in 2015, 2016 and 2017. To become one of the 12 designers selected for the finals of this year’s contest, he beat out more than 1,500 entries.

Cruz previously said the contest is nothing out of the ordinary for him.

“When I was in the Philippines, I used to make gowns of other materials like shells, corn and dry flowers,” Cruz told WTKR.

This year, Cruz’s dress, “La Filipina,” honored his family’s heritage — and took 40 rolls of toilet paper to complete.

Cruz previously said the contest takes "a lot of planning, a lot of preparations, a lot of trial and error."

Surfside Beach, California resident Mimoza Haska took home the top prize in this year’s competition, receiving a check for $10,000.

Click here for more information about the competition.