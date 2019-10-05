Varina makes quick work of Lake Taylor 55-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Varina Va - On a night when they honored some heroes of their past, the current Varina Blue Devils laid waste to Lake Taylor out of Norfolk 55-7 to improve their record to 5-1.

James Reid only carried 4 times, but he found the end zone each time to the tune of 240 yards on the ground. Quarterback Bobby Dunn completed 5 of 10 passes for 172 yards and 2 scores both to Isaiah Page.

At halftime, the Varina Wall of Fame class of 2019 was honored, including Janice Chilcoat, the widow of former head coach Gary Chilcoat who passed away earlier this year after battling brain cancer.

The Blue Devils have now won five in a row after a season opening overtime loss to Manchester