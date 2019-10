Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mechanicsville, VA - Alex Sikkar accounted for 288 yards and four touchdowns as Patrick Henry snapped a two game losing streak with a 32-23 win over Atlee.

The Patriots led 24-10 at the break behind three Sikkar touchdowns in the first half (two rushing, one passing.)

Atlee's Tyler Warren's touchdown run of 20 yards cut Patrick Henry's lead to 24-17 but Sikkar's fourth touchdown of the night, a one yard run, would be insurance for the Patriots to beat the Raiders for the first time since 2016.