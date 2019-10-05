× Shots fired into occupied Prince George home overnight

PRINCE GEORGE, VA — Prince George County Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting into an occupied house.

At approximately 3:37AM, police responded to the 12000 block of Johnson Road for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found numerous cartridge cases inside of an occupied home that had been shot up by an unknown suspect or group of suspects. No one in the home was injured.

While the shooting was happening, a neighbor stepped out of his home and saw the suspect vehicle, which he describes as a black pickup truck. He fired several shots at the vehicle, which then fled the scene. Its unknown if the car was struck or if any passengers were injured.

Police say that this is the second incident of this nature to occur in the area over the past week.

Prince George County Detectives are actively investigating this crime and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also send your tip using the P3tips app.