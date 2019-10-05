Highland Springs ties RVA mark for consecutive wins at 35

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va. - August 25, 2017. Hermitage 14 Highland Springs 9.

That was the last time the Springers lost a game, 35 games ago. With their 41-8 win over Henrico in Week 6, the Springers have tied the Central Region mark for consecutive wins.

Jamareeh Jones had 74 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns while LaQuan Bassett and Kalii Bradford also scored in the Springers rout. 6 different players ran the ball for Highland Springs (6-0) while 5 had at least one reception.

Henrico (3-3) got their only score on a Fred Jones 93 yard kickoff return for a score in the first quarter.

The win for the Springers sets up an undefeated showdown with Manchester next week.