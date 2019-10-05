Groom sexually assaults wife’s bridesmaid before wedding, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A groom forced himself on one of his bride-to-be’s bridesmaids at a celebration before the wedding and is now facing sexual assault charges, investigators say, WNEP reports.

Police say Daniel Carney sexually assaulted the bridesmaid in a locker room after she got drunk and blacked out during a celebration for the bride and groom.

The bride went into the locker room and the sexual assault ended when the bride and groom got into a physical fight.

Surveillance video shows the woman, who looked “extremely unsteady on her feet,” being pulled into the locker room by Carney, police say.

In a call between Carney and his accuser that investigators were given permission to listen in on, Carney admits to leading her into the locker room and apologizes multiple times.

Police say Carney also told them he did take advantage of the bridesmaid.

The couple still went through with the wedding, according to one of Carney’s friends.

“They seemed fine. I never heard any rowdiness going on…” said Brenda Gilbert, Carney’s neighbor.