Police called for shooting find man stabbed in East End

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers dispatched for a report of a shooting in Richmond’s East End Saturday night discovered a stabbing victim.

Police were called to the 1700 block of N. 19th Street in the Eastview neighborhood for the shooting report just after 9:45 p.m.

“Once on scene police found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound, not a gunshot wound,” Capt. Michael Snawder with Richmond Police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.