Man who wandered from adult home ‘needs to be located immediately,’ police warn

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities need your help to locate a missing 82-year-old man who walked away from an adult home earlier this week.

Police said Thomas Cooper, who has dementia and schizophrenia, walked away from the Brook Haven Adult Home on Tuesday.

“Although Cooper has walked away from this facility in past years, RPD detectives believe he is in medical danger and needs to be located immediately,” Amy Vu with Richmond Police said.

Cooper is described as a black male approximately 6 feet tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

If you have seen Cooper, call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or http://www.7801000.com.

