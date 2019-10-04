Target is opening Disney shops inside its stores

Disney’s magical world is opening in some Target stores.

The “shop-in-shop” concept launches Friday in 25 Target locations across the United States. Stores will sell around 450 items, including 100 products that were previously available only at Disney retail locations. Items will cost between $2 and $200 and many will be priced under $20, the store said.

Disney is opening the 750-square-foot stores ahead of a busy holiday season for the company. It will be releasing “Frozen 2” and a new Star Wars movie in theaters, as well as “The Mandalorian” on its soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service. Items from those franchises will be sold at Target.

The collaboration was announced at Disney’s D23 annual expo in August. Target said it will expand the concept to more stores “over the next year.” Merchandise will also be available on Target’s website.

Target said the store will be an “engaging shopping experience” with music, interactive displays and areas where customers can watch Disney movies.

The evolution from being purely retail is a trend in the industry as online shopping grows and companies are figuring out ways to attract people back to brick-and-mortar. For the Toys ‘R’ Us relaunch in the United States, its new owner is planning smaller format stores with similar interactive experiences in addition to merchandise.

The Target partnership is also another sales avenue for Disney. It relaunched its website in 2017 and still operates more than 300 retail locations across the world.

Here are the Target stores where the Disney stores are opening:

Mobile West #1376 (Mobile, Ala.) 790 Schillinger Road S.

Murrieta #1283 (Murrieta, Calif.) 41040 California Oaks Road

San Jose College Park #2088 (San Jose, Calif.) 533 Coleman Ave.

Denver Stapleton #2052 (Denver, Colo.) 7930 Northfield Blvd.

Loveland #1178 (Loveland, Colo.) 1725 Rocky Mountain Ave.

Clearwater #1820 (Clearwater, Fla.) 2747 Gulf To Bay Blvd

Jacksonville Mandarin #1300 (Jacksonville, Fla.) 10490 San Jose Blvd.

Chicago Brickyard #1924 (Chicago, Ill.) 6525 W. Diversey Ave.

New Lenox #2028 (New Lenox, Ill.) 2370 E. Lincoln Highway

Waterford Park #2068 (Clarksville, Ind.) 1125 Veterans Parkway

Brighton #922 (Brighton, Mich.) 8043 Challis Road

Maple Grove North #2193 (Maple Grove, Minn.) 15300 Grove Circle N.

Bozeman #1237 (Bozeman, Mont.) 2550 Catron St.

Edmond #1398 (Edmond, Okla.) 1200 E. 2nd St.

Keizer #2110 (Keizer, Ore.) 6450 Keizer Station Blvd. NE

Philadelphia West #2124 (Philadelphia, Pa.) 4000 Monument Road

Stroudsburg #1260 (Stroudsburg, Pa.) 155 Pocono Commons

Allen North #2516 (Allen, Texas) 150 E. Stacy Road, Ste 2400

Austin NW #1797 (Austin, Texas) 10900 Lakeline Mall Drive

Euless #1368 (Euless, Texas) 1401 W. Glade Road

Pasadena #1396 (Pasadena, Texas) 5757 Fairmont Parkway

Houston North Central #1458 (Spring, Texas) 19511 Interstate Highway 45

South Jordan #2123 (South Jordan, Utah) 11525 Parkway Plaza Drive

Leesburg #1874 (Leesburg, Va.) 1200 Edwards Ferry Road

Lake Stevens #1331 (Lake Stevens, Wash.) 9601 Market Place