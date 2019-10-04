× Richmond philanthropists support GivingTuesdayRVA

RICHMOND, Va. – There is an unprecedented amount of learning experience for non-profits and those who support them as well as presentations and Q&A sessions by notable Richmond philanthropists. John Bryan, Coordinator, and Ashley Hawkins, Executive Director at Studio Two Three are here to share details about their highly anticipated event GivingTuesdayRVA. The event takes place on Tuesday, December 3rd from 9am – 1:30pm at Reynolds Community College. For early-bird tickets and more information visit www.givingtuesdayrva.com