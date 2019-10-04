Diahann Carroll dead at 84
1 person killed in fire

Richmond philanthropists support GivingTuesdayRVA

Posted 12:33 pm, October 4, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – There is an unprecedented amount of learning experience for non-profits and those who support them as well as presentations and Q&A sessions by notable Richmond philanthropists. John Bryan, Coordinator, and Ashley Hawkins, Executive Director at Studio Two Three are here to share details about their highly anticipated event GivingTuesdayRVA. The event takes place on Tuesday, December 3rd from 9am – 1:30pm at Reynolds Community College. For early-bird tickets and more information visit www.givingtuesdayrva.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.