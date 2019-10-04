× Pamela K. Kinney’s ghostly new release

RICHMOND, Va. – Award-winning Author of Horror, Fantasy, and Non-Fiction Ghost Books, Pamela K. Kinney is here to share her new project, “Virginia’s Haunted Historic Triangle 2nd Edition: Williamsburg, Yorktown, Jamestown, and other Haunted Locations”. This second edition is available just in time for Halloween. Pamela has several book signings this month, tomorrow October 5th at Monsterfest at the Chesapeake Central Library and Saturday October 19th from 1pm to 5pm at Barnes and Noble in Short Pump.