Man wanted for passing counterfeit $100 bills in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the man wanted for passing counterfeit $100 bills.
Police say they are investigating a series of incidents in which counterfeit bills were passed at retail locations over the last two months.
On both July 15, 2019, and Aug. 22, 2019, a man passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a restaurant in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike. Then, on Sept. 18, 2019, the same suspect passed counterfeit $100 bills at a store in the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
“The suspect received change from the purchases at the restaurant. The suspect made two separate purchases at the store and received change; he then went to another store location and returned the items for cash,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.
Images of the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras at the businesses.
He is described as a black male, about 25-30 years of age, with a thin build and facial hair. He was seen wearing the same blue Nike hat at both locations and was last seen driving a maroon Hyundai.
Police continue to investigate these incidents. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.