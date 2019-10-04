Lace up your sneakers for the Richmond Heart Walk

Diahann Carroll dead at 84
Posted 12:30 pm, October 4, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Did you know cardiovascular disease is the #1 killer and stroke is the #4 cause of death in our community? Nearly 30,000 people right here in Central Virginia are living with some type of heart disease. Doctor Peter Buckley, Dean of VCU School of Medicine and Co-Chair of the American Heart Association is here to share details about the Annual Richmond Heart Walk. The 2019 Richmond Heart Walk is tomorrow, October 5th at Monroe Park with activities beginning at 8:30am and the walk beginning at 9:30am.  The walk is FREE and open to the public. For more information visit www.richmondvaheartwalk.org

