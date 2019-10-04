Petersburg woman ‘blessed’ with free heating, air conditioning system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg woman received a brand-new heating and air conditioning system for her home for free thanks to the generosity of Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

The Ashland-based company installed the unit as a part of Lennox’s Feel the Love campaign.

Every year, participating dealers install a new heating and cooling system for someone in need at no cost.

"We kind of believe in our business what goes around comes around, so if we give back to the community it will help us and our employees,” Wes Gauvin with Herman Allen Plumbing, Heating and Cooling said.

This year the company teamed up with Rebuild Together Richmond to help a 96-year-old Petersburg woman, who has owned her home for decades.

In addition to the new HVAC unit, Rebuilding Richmond Together volunteers helped with other repairs around her house as part of their fall-fix up day of service.

"This is a great blessing for me. God has blessed me to this age, so I give Him all the praise,” the 96-year-old said.

The group also helped several other area homeowners.

Click here to volunteer or learn more about Rebuilding Richmond Together.