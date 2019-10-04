× Enjoy fall festivities at Richlands Dairy Farm & Creamery

RICHMOND, Va. – Come celebrate the cooler weather, fall colors, and Virginia agriculture with Richlands Diary Farm & Creamery every weekend in October. Martha Burton, Tourism Director at Petersburg Area Regional Tourism shares all about their upcoming Fall Festival featuring children’s activities, farm tours, petting zoo and more. The Fall Festival takes place Saturdays and Sundays starting October 5th through the 27th. For more times, tickets, and more information visit www.petersburgarea.org or give them a call at 804-861-1666.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}