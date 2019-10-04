Celebrating National Taco Day with Oyster Po Boy Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s estimated that American eat over 4.5 billion tacos each year. We often hear of Taco Tuesdays, but today is National Taco Day and we are celebrating with Restauranteur and Chef Mikey Maksimowicz from Casa Pearl. He shares his take on an Oyster Po Boy Taco with Napa cabbage slaw, tomatillo salsa verde and remoulade.

“Oyster Po-Boy Taco” Tomatillo Salsa Verde, Napa Cabbage Slaw, and Remoulade:

Remoulade

2 cups dukes mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Red Wine Vinegar

1/2 Tablespoon crystals hot sauce

1 Tablespoon Fresh chopped parsley

1/4 Tablespoon JO Spice (or old bay)

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

method of preparation: Combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk well.

Tomatillo Salsa Verde:

3 ea tomatillo, rough chop

1/2 bunch cilantro with stems

1 shallot, cut in quarters

2 ea garlic cloves

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 jalapeno, seeds removed, rough chop

salt to taste

method of preparation: In a food processor combine all ingredients except the lime juice and buzz for 30 seconds. Add lime juice and buzz for an additional 30 seconds. season with salt to taste.

Napa Cabbage Slaw

1/2 head of napa cabbage, sliced very thin

2 ea jalapeno (with seeds) sliced very thin

3 ea scallions, white and green part, sliced on an extreme bias

1/2 bunch cilantro, picked

1/2 bunch flat leaf italian parsley, picked

Method of preparation:

cut all ingredients and pick herbs, combine in a bowl and mix well. Reserve with damp towels on top to prevent from wilting.

For the Oysters.

soak the shucked oysters in buttermilk and a tiny bit of hot sauce. Our ratio is 1 quart of buttermilk to 1 tablespoon of crystals hot sauce.

Oyster Breader:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup masa flour

1/2 Tablespoon toasted and ground coriander seed

1/2 tablespoon JO Spice (or old bay)

Method of preparation: Combine all ingredients and mix well.

additional:

lime wedges for serving and to dress the napa cabbage

To assemble:

-Preheat a pot of canola oil to 325 degrees farenheit.

-drain the oysters from the buttermilk and bread them with the flour mix, being careful to avoid clumps. shake off excess flour.

-in a mixing bowl add the nappa cabbage mix and 4 Tablespoons of the tomatillo salsa verde mix well (you can add more salsa verde if needed). season with salt and black pepper and additional lime juice if necessary.

– drop the oysters into the oil and fry until golden brown, fry for 2 minutes and drain on paper towels. season with salt

– grill the tortillas lightly on both sides, or if grill not available, warm in a saute pan over medium with a tiny bit of canola oil.

– spread the remoulade onto the bottom of the tortillas, arrange a few oysters per taco shell, and top with the napa cabbage slaw. serve with lime wedges.