× 1 person killed in overnight house fire

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in an early-morning house fire, according to the Dinwiddie County Division of Fire & EMS. The fire was reported at a home along the 11000 block of Blackwell Road at about 3 a.m.

“While responding to the call additional information was received that there was an occupant possibly still in the home,” a Dinwiddie Fire & EMS spokesperson said. “First arriving crews made several attempts to locate the missing occupant and to attack the fire. During those initial searches of the residence one occupant was located, deceased, in the home.”

A second person was able to escape the burning home before firefighters arrived.

“The deceased victim will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm identity and determine the exact cause of death,” the spokesperson added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but was believed to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.