Police: Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Petersburg elementary school

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police arrested a 39-year-old man accused of threatening to “shoot up” a Petersburg elementary school.

Anthony Queen, 39, of Petersburg, was booked at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

“Police responded to Cool Springs Elementary School [at about 9:30 a.m. Friday] following threats being made to shoot up the school,” Petersburg Police Capt. Emanuel Chambliss said. “Through investigation the person making the threat was identified [and] located at his residence and was taken into custody without incident.”

Students were never in danger, police said.

