A-List Weekend Events: Richmond Oktoberfest, Powhatan Festival of the Grape, OystoberFest & More

Posted 8:25 pm, October 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37PM, October 4, 2019

Reflection of the Richmond,Virginia morning city skyline along the James River.

RICHMOND, Va.–

Richmond Oktoberfest
Friday 6-11:30, Saturday 6 – 11:30pm
Old Dominion Building, Richmond Raceway
Tickets sold at the door
https://richmondoktoberfestinc.com/wpokt/

2nd Street Festival
Oct 5, 11:30am – 7pm & Oct. 6, 12 – 6 pm
Jackson Ward Neighborhood,
North 2nd Street, Downtown Richmond
https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/2nd-street-festival-2019

Powhatan Festival of The Grape
Saturday, Oct. 5, 11am – 6pm
Historic Courthouse Square
Powhatan
https://www.powhatanwinefestival.com/

 

Hog On The Hill
Libby Hill Park
Sat. Oct.  5, 12 – 6pm
2801 East Franklin St., Church Hill
Facebook -Hog on the Hill

 

Breakthrough Brew & Wine Fest
Saturday, Oct. 5, 11am – 5pm
Pamplin Historical Park
Petersburg, Va.
https://pamplinpark.org/

 

13th Annual OystoberFest 2019
Saturday, Oct. 5, noon – 6pm
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, Ginter Park
3602 Hawthorne Avenue,
https://oystoberfest.com/

STATE FAIR of VIRGINIA
Runs through Sun. Oct. 6
The Meadow Event Park
Caroline County
https://www.statefairva.org/

American Heart Association Heart Walk
Saturday, Oct. 5
Check in 8:30am; Walk at 10am
Monroe Park, 620 west Main Street
https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/virginia/greater-richmond

Viva RVA! Hispanic Festival
Saturday, Oct. 5, 11:30am – 5:30pm
Diversity Richmond
1407 Sherwood Avenue
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/viva-rva-hispanic-music-festival-tickets-68224410047

 

Step up for Down Syndrome
Saturday, Oct. 5, 9am -1pm
ACCA Shrine
https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Richmond/13thAnnualStepUPforDownSyndrome5K

 

BlueGrass & Blue Crabs
Sunday, Oct. 6, 4- 8pm
Tredegar Ironworks
http://www.bluegrassbluecrabfestival.com/

 

Fetch A Cure’s Pet Cancer Awareness Walk & Mutt Strutt
Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 – 4pm
Libbie Mill Midtown, 4901 Libbie Mill East Blvd.
https://fetchacure.org/

 

An Evening with Jazz Pianist Keiko Matsui
With special guest Jazz Saxophonist Marion Meadows
Sunday, Oct. 6, 7pm
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Info & Tickets – 804-510-9999

 

 

 

 

 

 

