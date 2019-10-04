15 displaced after fire at Nottoway motel

BURKEVILE, Va. – More than a dozen people have been displaced after a motel fire in Nottoway County Thursday night.

The Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at Bradshaw’s motel at 412 2nd Street.

The building suffered significant damage, but there were no injuries.

All the residents inside the motel, 15 people, were displaced in the fire. Those displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Burkeville Fire was assisted by the Crewe Volunteer Fire Department, Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, Nottoway Rescue, Nottoway Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

