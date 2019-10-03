× After midnight meeting, we have an Innsbrook After Hours update

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A promoter of live music is pulling the plug on a plan to move a summer concert series from a Henrico office park to Goochland.

During a Goochland County Board of Supervisors meeting that went until 2 a.m. Wednesday, EventMakers-USA Inc., which puts on the Innsbrook After Hours concert series in Henrico, withdrew its application for a conditional-use permit (CUP) to move the series – minus the Innsbrook name – to Goochland’s West Creek Business Park.

The board, which began a public hearing on the item around midnight, heard from 15 to 20 people in opposition to the potential concert venue, including Henrico County Supervisor Patricia O’Bannon of that county’s nearby Tuckahoe District.

