VA Repertory Theatre presents “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Repertory Theatre just opened his 2019-2020 season with a Tony Award-Winning Musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”. Popular Award-Winning Actor, Scott Wichmann, who plays several different characters in this production shared more about what attendees can expect from the musical. Actress Adrienne Eller accompanied by keyboardist, Anthony Smith, performed a breath-taking song from the musical that will take your breath away. “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is now on stage until Sunday, October 20th at the November Theatre located at 114 W. Broad St.

