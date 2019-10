Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --On Sunday, Oct 27, the Regency Square Mall will host the largest timed-mile race for kids in RVA.

The event, put on by the LiveRed Foundation, helps raise money for participants’ school PE departments, as well as to help bring fitness programs to underserved communities.

There is a mile race for kids 18 and under, and a 400-meter “express” run for kids five and under.

To register, click here.