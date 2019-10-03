× The positive impacts of hiring a person with a disability

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Magellan Complete Care of Virginia is partnering with The Arc of Virginia to shed light on this topic and why it’s so important. Angela Taylor, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement for Magellan Complete Care of Virginia along with Tonya Milling, the Executive Director from The Arc of Virginia share with us how companies can benefit from hiring people with a disability and how it can positively impact their workforce. For more information visit online at www.mccofva.com or www.thearcofva.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF VIRGINIA}