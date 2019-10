× The importance of getting screened for breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s important to get screen for breast cancer whether you have a family history of the disease or not. Did you know fear or discomfort is the top reason women avoid getting a mammogram? In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Sheryl Crow, joins us via satellite along with her doctor, Jessica Shepherd to share about her own personal journey with Breast Cancer.