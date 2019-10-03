× The hottest delivery restaurants in Richmond, according to UberEats

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s no secret that Richmonders love Uber Eats.

Since launching in Richmond in 2017, Richmond residents have placed nearly 1.5 million orders on the food delivery app.

According to data recently released by Uber Eats, one Richmond Resident has placed more than 726 orders since the beginning of the year.

Hottest spots for Richmonders to order-in:

Roots Kitchen Beauvine Burger Concept Mi Jalisco Family

Top local dishes:

Virginia ham – Tasso Ham & White Cheddar Grits from The Fancy Biscuit Peanut butter moose pie from Shyndigz Pimento cheese dip from Union Market

Most popular dishes from any restaurant in the area: