When a strong cold front will push out Richmond’s record-breaking heat

Weather Update

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The temperature at Richmond International Airport hit 98 Wednesday afternoon, shattering the old record of 91. This occurred after tying a record high on Saturday and breaking a record high on Sunday.

Thursday afternoon will be very hot again for central and southern Virginia with highs well into the 90s. The Richmond record is 94. A cold front pushing southwestward will keep areas well north and northeast of Richmond cooler.

A stronger cold front will push through the entire area Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be less humid, and high temperatures will be significantly cooler.

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning will drop into the 40s for many locations.

Highs Saturday will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Temperatures will warm back to around 80 on Sunday and Monday, but another cold front will bring cool weather again Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.