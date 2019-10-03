Several cases of scabies confirmed at Cumberland school

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. – School officials have confirmed several cases of scabies at Cumberland Elementary School.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Jamerson confirmed the cases, adding that it has been contained to the elementary school and has not spread to the middle school or the high school.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Scabies is a disease of the skin caused by a mite. The scabies mites burrow into the skin, producing intense itching and a pimple-like rash.

School officials notified parents of the cases on Thursday morning.

In a message to families, school officials say the Piedmont Health District is working with the school to identify cases and to help prevent the spread to others.

There is no word from Cumberland County on how many cases have been reported.

Jamerson tells CBS 6 that the school system is bringing in extra staff Thursday to clean all the classrooms. They plan to clean the entire school, including all common areas after school Friday and throughout the weekend.

“We ask that you continue to monitor your child as recommended by the health department. Cumberland Elementary school will continue to follow recommendations by the health department,” said a school official in a call to parents.

For more information about scabies from the VDH, click here.