Second man arrested in shootout that left 18-year-old dead

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies have arrested a second man in connection to a deadly shootout in Spotsylvania County that claimed the life of an 18-year-old last month.

William G. McDowney, 39, of King George, was arrested on October 2 in connection to the shooting death of James Michael Wallin on August 13. He has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, grand larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm after being involuntarily admitted and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This comes after deputies arrested 32-year-old Augustus A. Rhodes shortly after the shooting.

Police said Rhodes and a second person arrived in the 9900 block of Matti Hill Court at approximately 8:40 p.m. Rhodes, the driver of the vehicle, exited the vehicle and began assaulting Wallin which led to an exchange of gunfire between the two men, according to deputies.

Both Rhodes and Wallin sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange.

Spotsylvania deputies were on patrol nearby when they heard screams and gunfire.

Arriving in less than one minute, deputies found Wallin suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard. After live-saving measures were unsuccessful, Wallin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rhodes was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives say further charges may result upon the conclusion of the investigation.