Tractor-trailer hits Richmond man walking in Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A Richmond man was seriously injured early Thursday morning after he was hit by a tractor-trailer in Kill Devil Hills.

Fire and Dare County EMS responded to the crash in the 1600 block of S. Croatan Highway (US 158), near the intersection with Ocean Acres Drive at approximately 1:18 a.m.

An investigation determined that Brent C. Harris, 39, of Richmond, was walking east across US 158 just north of the Ocean Acres intersection when he was struck by a 2017 Mack 600 tractor-trailer that was heading northbound on US 158.

Harris was flown via MedFlight to Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia. His injuries are described as life-threatening.

Police say roadway evidence and witness statements indicate the tractor-trailer was traveling at or near the posted speed limit of 45 mph. It also indicated that the tractor-trailer had a green light when Harris entered the roadway and was struck.

Police said the driver attempted to avoid striking Harris but the truck collided with the Harris in the outside, northbound travel lane.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has not been charged.