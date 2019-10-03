One in custody after shots fired outside Petersburg Walmart

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person is in custody after shots were fired outside of a Petersburg Walmart.

Police were called to the Walmart at 3500 S Crater Rd after a fight inside the store spilled out to the parking lot.

A person involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired one shot before being wrestled to the ground.

The gunman has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can send news tips, photos, and video here.

 

