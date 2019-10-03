One in custody after shots fired outside Petersburg Walmart
PETERSBURG, Va. — One person is in custody after shots were fired outside of a Petersburg Walmart.
Police were called to the Walmart at 3500 S Crater Rd after a fight inside the store spilled out to the parking lot.
A person involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired one shot before being wrestled to the ground.
The gunman has been taken into custody.
