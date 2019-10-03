× 61-year-old man charged after child sex abuse investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — Mark Allen Nuckols, 61, of Locust Grove, was charged with multiple counts of forcible sodomy following an Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Deputies launched their investigation September 2, after they received reports of possible sexual abuse involving children.

Nuckols was jailed, without bond, at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

No additional information about the investigation was released.

