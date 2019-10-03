Man fighting for his life after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue for the report of a person shot at approximately 12:56 p.m. Police said the shooting victim was transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle. The victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Officers have closed 2nd Avenue while they continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.