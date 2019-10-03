Man fighting for his life after Richmond shooting

Posted 2:27 pm, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20PM, October 3, 2019

Photo Gallery

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue for the report of a person shot at approximately 12:56 p.m. Police said the shooting victim was transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle. The victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Officers have closed 2nd Avenue while they continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.