Keto-friendly Almond Flour Parmesan Biscuits

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s time for another Shaynefully Delicious creation! From desserts to salads and everything in between, Shayne Rogers knows how to make easy and delicious recipes that are flexible. Today she shares her recipe for Almond Flour Parmesan Biscuits!

1.5 c almond flour

¼ t salt

1 T fresh ground pepper

1 T baking powder

4 T melted butter

½ c sour cream

2 eggs

½ c shredded full fat mozzarella or cheddar

Tomatoes to top, if you like.

Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Mix dry ingredients very well in a medium bowl. In another bowl mix butter, sour cream and eggs. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry. And mix well. Stir in cheese. Let the batter set for 15 minutes to hydrate the almond flour. Scoop into parchment paper muffin cups, top with tomato and parmesan cheese. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool and enjoy.