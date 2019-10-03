Flipped 18-wheeler closes portion of Route 360 in Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. —  A flipped tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of a portion of Route 360 in Mechanicsville.

Around 4:40 p.m., police responded to Route 360 near Pebble Creek for a two-vehicle crash.

An 18-wheeler overturned and crashed with a sedan. The driver of the sedan was charged with reckless driving.

The area of Route 360 will be closed for several hours while crews work to upright the tractor-trailer.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

