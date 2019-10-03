Final Score Friday 2019: Week 6 scoreboard

Posted 3:10 pm, October 3, 2019, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week 6 of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 06 Scores
(6)Thomas Dale
   (1)Highland Springs
(3)Hopewell   (10)Henrico
  
Lake Taylor      Patrick Henry  
(4)Varina
 
 Atlee  
Cosby
   J.R. Tucker
  
Midlothian   Douglas Freeman
  
Amelia      L.C. Bird      
Goochland
   Powhatan
  
Clover Hill
   Hermitage
  
James River
   Maury
  
Glen Allen
   Lee-Davis
  
Mills Godwin
   Hanover
  
Woodberry Forest
   St. Christopher’s
  
Collegiate
   Fork Union
  
Huguenot
   Prince George
      
(2)Manchester   Matoaca
     
George Wythe
   (8)Benedictine
  
(7)Monacan   Georgetown Prep  
Orange
   Meadowbrook  
(9)Louisa   Colonial Heights
   
Dinwiddie
     Armstrong
  
Petersburg   Park View-South Hill  
Lafayette   Courtland
  
New Kent   Caroline
  
St. Michael’s   Lancaster
  
BSH   Charles City  
Buckingham   King George  
Northumberland
   Washington & Lee
  
Northampton
   North Cross Sat
Middlesex
   Trinity Episcopal 2:30
Colonial Beach          
West Point
       
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.