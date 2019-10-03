× Burn bans issued as drought continues in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple counties throughout Central Virginia are issuing “burn bans” to reduce the risk of dangerous fires in dry weather.

Henrico, Chesterfield, DInwiddie, New Kent and Price George are among the counties that instituted bans Thursday due to the lack of rainfall across the area.

Forest lands, brushlands and fields have become so dry or parched it has created “an extraordinary fire hazard throughout the county,” according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.

While the ban is in effect, it is unlawful for any person to burn leaves, trash, debris, tree and garden trimmings and land clearing debris.

Although recreational fires are not prohibited, the Fire Marshal strongly discourages any use of open flame during this ban.