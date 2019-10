× 14-year-old missing from Ashland never returned home from school

ASHLAND, Va. — Ashland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen out of Ashland.

14-year-old Carmela Reyes was last seen around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Reyes left her home in Ashland to go to school and has had no contact with her family since.

Reyes is described as being 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Reyes’ location should call 804-730-6140 or 804-798-1227.