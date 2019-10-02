VCU men’s basketball unveils 2019-20 uniforms

RICHMOND, Va. — The wait is over. VCU men’s basketball unveiled their 2019-2020 basketball uniforms on social media Wednesday morning.

The team tweeted a short video clip of Marcus Evans, Issac Vann, Corey Douglas, and Mike’L Simms rocking the new look.

This season the Rams threads will feature white home jerseys and black away jerseys with gold trim along the sides of the jerseys. The shorts will also feature gold trim, “Rams” written on the waistline, and the Ram shield logo on the left side.

This is a change from last season when there was no gold trim along the sides of the jerseys and shorts.

VCU’s first action of the season will be during the Black and Gold Game on Oct. 12. The Rams will open their season on Nov. 5 at the Siegel Center against Saint Francis.