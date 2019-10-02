× These are the companies supporting the global climate strike

A handful of brands and retailers are backing the global climate strikes, as a message to government leaders that it’s time to do something about the climate crisis.

The American Sustainable Business Council, along with nonprofit 350.org and leading businesses such as Ben & Jerry’s, Lush Cosmetics and Patagonia are supporting the student-organized climate strikes and other events scheduled between September 20 and 27. The companies’ involvement ranges from closing stores and operations to supporting employees who want to participate in the strikes.

“Already American businesses are being hurt by climate-related extreme weather and changing weather patterns,” David Levine, president of ASBC, said in a statement. “The damage includes supply chain disruptions, harm to facilities, and increased energy and employee health costs.”

Tumblr, Kickstarter, WordPress, Imgur, and BitTorrent are some of the websites joining the “Digital Climate Strike” and plan to spread the word on social media, donate ad space or place banners on their websites to promote the strikes.

Here is a growing list of some of the companies showing their support for the strikes:

3P Partners, Inc.

450 Architects, Inc.

A Better World

A.K. A Coach and Company

Aegis Renewable Energy

AGL Media Group

Allbirds

Alston C Lundgren, MD, PC

American Sustainable Business Council

Amicus Solar Cooperative

Appropriate Technology Group

Arcadia Power

Aspen Leaf Wealth Management

At The Epicenter

Attention To Details

Bandidas Taqueria

Bee’s Wrap

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc.

Bensonwood

Bikmo

BitTorrent

Blackledge Furniture

Blue Earth Planning, Engineering & Design, PC

Brand Geek/Law Office of Lara Pearson Ltd, PBC

Brattleboro Savings & Loan

Breast Cancer Prevention Partners

Buckminster Fuller Institute

Burton

C Wolfe Software Eng. AND Pony Named Bill Tack Shop

Carbon Analytics

Center for Partnership Studies

CEO Pipe Organs/Golden Ponds Farm

Chelsea Green Publishing

Circularity Edge, LLC

City of Las Cruces

Clean Yield Asset Management

CleanChoice Energy

ClearTech

Clif Bar & Company

Cooperative Economics Alliance of New York City

Cora

CQ Strategies, LLC

CVOEO

Danforth Pewter

Darn Tough Vermont

DayQuest Life Counseling and Healthy-Mind Services

Detour

do good well consulting

Dr. Bronner’s

earthdog

EcoPlum

EDB Organization

Eighty2degrees Design Studio

Eikosphere

EILEEN FISHER, Inc.

Emerson Gardening Services

Encore Renewable Energy

Environmental & Public Health Consulting

Etsy

Ever Better, PBC

Evergreen Sustainability, LLC

Evolution Marketing, LLC

Exact Solar

Fairware

First WORLD

Flatbush Food Co-op

Flooglebinder

Florida for Good

Folia Materials

Full Spectrum Wellness, LLC

Good for Business

Good-Loop

Grassroots Solar, Inc.

Green Mountain Power

GreenSpark Solar

Greenvest

Groennfell Meadery

Ground Floor Partners

Group14 Engineering, PBC

Grove Collaborative

Happy Family Organics

HELM Construction Solutions

HigherRing

Howard Formby Garden Design

Ideaction Corps

Image Relay

Imgur

Important Not Important Podcast

Indigo Agriculture

Insource Renewables

Intex Solutions, Inc.

Jim Schulman, Architect

John Benford Photography

Johnnie Brook Creative

Keap

Kickstarter

Leap

Legacy Vacation Resorts

Lemonade

Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Magic Hat Brewing Company

Mamava

Manale Realty

Marin Sunshine Realty

MATOUK

Medicine Buddha Coaching

MegaFood

Mercury Press International

Modern Species

Montgomery & Granai PC

Mountain Sports Flagstaff

Namasté Solar

NativeEnergy, a Public Benefit Corporation

Nature’s Path Foods

New Chapter

New Jersey Sustainable Business Council

NewGen Surgical

North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE)

Ohio Sustainable Business Council

One Green Planet, LLC

Opening Ceremony

Opinionated

Our Natural Homes

Package Free

Patagonia

Paul Millman

Pingala Cafe

Population Media Center

Principia LLC

Real Pickles Cooperative

Responsible Leader Group, LLC

RETN

ReVenture

REY architecture + interiors

Salt Palm Development

Schmidt’s

Scream Agency

Seneca Strategic Consulting, LLC

SerendipiTea

Seventh Generation

Shifting Patterns Consulting

Sir Kensington’s

Small Wonder Communications

Socrates Dog Walking

SodaStream

Solberg Manufacturing, Inc.

Southern Energy Management

Speakable

Spector and Associates

Sterling College

Sticky Paws Meadery

Stone’s Throw Strategies

Stonyfield

Stroud Brewery

Stuffst

SunCommon

Sunsprout Farms of Central Ohio, LLC

Sustain

Sustainable Heating Outreach & Education, Inc.

SWAP SOCIETY

Tai Chi 4 L.I.F.E.

Teatulia Organic Teas

Telecom for Charity

The Alchemist

The Culture Company

The Green Engineer, Inc.

The Jia Group

The John Leary Organization

The North Face

Think Tanky Consulting

Thinx

Third Sun Solar

Tim’s Naturals

Toast Ale

Transformative Wealth Management

Tumblr

Vegan Flag

Verity Platforms, Inc.

Wanderlust

WEI

West Hill Shop

Wiltse Kitchen

WordPress

World Centric

WS Badger Company

Wurst Biergarten

Update: The American Sustainable Business Council has updated its list and removed B Lab US/Canada. This article has been updated to reflect that change.