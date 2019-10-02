The popular Tour de Midnight bike ride raises money to help families struggling with epilepsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Tour de Midnight bike ride is just 10 days away. The October 12 event is popular with both serious riders and the casual weekend warrior and raises money for the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia.

Dennis Terry’s daughter suffered a seizure in college, out of the blue. Terry says his family scrambled to have her diagnosed but then found themselves at the beginning of a long journey they knew nothing about. He says that essentially defines the mission of the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia: to get families the resources they need to find the best care their loved one.

Terry, who is event coordinator for the EPVA, stopped by the CBS-6 studio to talk about the Tour de Midnight, which starts and finishes at the Midnight Brewery in Rockville. The 100 km (63-mile) ride departs at 8:30 a.m, the 50 km (34-mile) ride leaves at 8:50 a.m, and the 30 km leaves at 9:30 a.m.

You can register here: https://www.bikereg.com/40887

There will be bands and quite the celebration at the Midnight Brewery afterwards.