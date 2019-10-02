× The Epilepsy Foundation presents Tour de Midnight

RICHMOND, Va. – Did you know there are over 84,000 Virginians living with epilepsy? The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia will once again host its Annual Tour de Midnight Bike Ride to promote funds and awareness. Doctor Stacey Epps, President of the Epilepsy Foundation is here along with Jamie Van Cleave, Teen Advocate are here to share about this year’s upcoming event and how you can get involved. The 4th Annual Tour de Midnight Bike Ride is on Saturday, October 12th at the Midnight Brewery in Rockville, VA. The ride to Lake Anna will start at 8:30am.