Chesterfield middle school student accused of assaulting school staff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County middle school student could face charges after police say he assaulted several members of the school staff.

The alleged incident occurred Tuesday morning, October 1 at Falling Creek Middle School. Police say a juvenile male student assaulted several school personnel, one multiple times, and caused a disturbance.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for the student asked that a juvenile petition be issued for assault and battery – school official and disorderly conduct.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face the charges. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.