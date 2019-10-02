Chesterfield middle school student accused of assaulting school staff

Posted 2:23 pm, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, October 2, 2019

Falling Creek Middle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County middle school student could face charges after police say he assaulted several members of the school staff.

The alleged incident occurred Tuesday morning, October 1 at Falling Creek Middle School. Police say a juvenile male student assaulted several school personnel, one multiple times, and caused a disturbance.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for the student asked that a juvenile petition be issued for assault and battery – school official and disorderly conduct.

A Chesterfield judge will now decide if the teen will face the charges. The name of the student has not been released because of his age.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.